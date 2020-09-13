Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Ten Black Starting QBs Make History on Opening Weekend

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:MILESTONES
MILESTONESblack quarterbacks
Russell Wilson is among the historical group of quarterbacks.
Photo: Getty

Ten Black quarterbacks will start on the opening weekend of the 2020 season, the most Black QBs to start in an opening week in NFL history.

Historically, Black quarterbacks have been victims of racist stereotypes that have thwarted the number of opportunities provided to these talented players.

One could argue that today marks a level of progress in the NFL than the performative social and racial justice messages that the league has implemented, like the social justice messages in the end zone and singing Lift Every Voice and Sing before every game.

The quarterbacks making history today are as follows:

  • Teddy Bridgewater - Carolina Panthers
  • Dwayne Haskins - Washington Football Team
  • Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
  • Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
  • Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
  • Cam Newton - New England Patriots
  • Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
  • Tyrod Taylor - Los Angeles Chargers
  • Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans
  • Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks

There is obviously still a long way to go to achieve true unity and equality, but this milestone is a step in the right direction.

