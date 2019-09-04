Photo: Donald Page (Getty Images)

The Tennessee Volunteers dropped their first college football game of the season, 38-30, to Georgia State, a Sun Belt team that went 2-10 last season. The crowd was openly booing, and there’s already been a players-only meeting, so everyone in the program’s pretty on edge. With all that considered, it was probably a bad idea for receiver Jordan Murphy to try and find humor in the pain.

After the defeat, Murphy shared a joke about the Vols paying $950,000 to have an inferior opponent beat their asses in their home opener. In his defense, that is pretty funny.

Murphy temporarily deactivated his Twitter account after Tennessee fans gnashed their teeth at him online, but a more significant development came today: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said on a call that the WR was one of two players who had voluntarily left the program.

Advertisement

Murphy’s back on Twitter now. His latest activity shows that he’s mostly retweeted fans who were either angry or supportive. This was basically the extent of what he’s actually said about his departure:

Advertisement

H/t to Jordan (not Murphy)

