A tennis fan who beat up another tennis fan at the China Open on Sunday will not be returning to the event, the WTA said in a statement via the New York Post.
The fight broke out on Sunday after Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a rollercoaster of a first-round match. A man identified as a guest of Zhang’s father was caught on video punching and kicking a man who was reportedly cheering for Kerber.
The WTA said in a statement:
The unfortunate incident which occurred after a match (Sunday) night has been investigated and resolved. The individual involved, a guest of Zhang Shuai’s father, will not be returning to the China Open this week.