A tennis fan who beat up another tennis fan at the China Open on Sunday will not be returning to the event, the WTA said in a statement via the New York Post.

The fight broke out on Sunday after Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a rollercoaster of a first-round match. A man identified as a guest of Zhang’s father was caught on video punching and kicking a man who was reportedly cheering for Kerber.

The WTA said in a statement:

