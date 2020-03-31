Terrell Owens' COVID-19 Sit-Up Challenge Devolves Into A Requiem On Donovan McNabb Puking

Donovan McNabb in happier, more upright times. Photo : Getty

Terrell Owens, looking like he’s still in game shape at 46, posted a video on Twitter doing reclining sit-ups and issued a friendly COVID-19 Driveway C hallenge to several celebs, including President Obama, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Chad Ochocinco, Marcellus Wiley, Dwyane Wade and The Rock.



For Eagles fans, this evoked bad memories of the ridiculous scene when T.O. did shirtless sit-ups while being interviewed by a host of reporters in his driveway after Andy Reid suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team in 2005.



The suspension came after Owens criticized the Eagles for not properly recognizing his 100th career touchdown reception, but it was really the culmination of a season-long series of problems. Most notably, there was T.O.’s desire to renegotiate his contract that developed into a feud with quarterback Donovan McNabb. Owens had played Super Bowl XXXIX while still recovering from a broken leg and remarkably put up 9 catches for 122 yards in the Eagles’ 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.



The Eagles’ comeback attempt in that game was stymied by their inability to run an efficient hurry-up offense, delayed because McNabb needed time to recover from vicious hits on consecutive plays. Owens sniped at McNabb in the offseason, saying “I’m not the one who got tired in the Super Bowl.” This also led to the urban legend that McNabb puked in the Super Bowl like Willie Beamen in the 1999 Oliver Stone movie “Any Given Sunday.”



Never one to pass up a softball, when a fan mentioned McNabb to Owens, he replied:

