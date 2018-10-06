Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Texas kicker Cam Dicker forgot he was a freshman on Saturday and absolutely nailed a 40-yard go-ahead field goal to give the No. 19 Longhorns a 48-45 lead over No. 15 Oklahoma with nine seconds left in regulation. Texas looked as though it would win the game with ease, entering the fourth quarter up 45-24. But the Sooners hit back with three quick touchdowns in a six-minute period, including this 67-yard score from quarterback Kyler Murray.



The Longhorns surely saw the chorus of ironic “Texas is back!” tweets flowing onto the timeline when Oklahoma tied the game up with 2:38 because quarterback Sam Ehlinger broke the offense away from its conservative calls throughout the final quarter and drove the team down field to set up the ultimate game-winner.

This was the first win for Texas in the Red River Showdown since 2015 when the unranked Longhorns defeated the then-No. 10 Sooners, 24-17. Texas has not only played itself back into the national spotlight, but also the Big 12 title race. The victory also led many Longhorns fans to wonder: how on earth did this team lose Maryland?