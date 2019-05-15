Our beloved colleague Dave McKenna tells good stories. He’s done a lot of cool shit, met many weird people in weird ways, and had his run-ins with the law. And after selfishly squirreling all his stories away in Slack and our brains for years, we’ve realized we have a societal obligation to share.

Before his years as sports reporter, Dave McKenna played sports. Football to be exact. In this Story Time, Dave recalls the worst play of his high school career, the documentation of that moment, and what it means for his football legacy.