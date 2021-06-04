The 10 coaches with the most wins in NCAA Tournament history — guess who's at the top?

Man, myth, legend telling the world he will say goodbye after this upcoming season. Image : Getty Images

Since we found out that Mike Krzyzewski was retiring after this upcoming season on Wednesday, the Duke head coach has been the lead story throughout the sports world. At the age of 74, the G.O.A.T. has decided to hang it up.



“The reason we’re doing this is because Mickie (Krzyzewski’s wife) and I have decided the journey is going to be over in a year,” he said during Thursday’s press conference. “And we’re going to go after it as hard as we possibly can.”

Due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament, and positive coronavirus tests ending Duke’s long-shot chance of making last year’s Big Dance, Coach K hasn’t been on the sport’s biggest stage since Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans denied him, Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones an opportunity to reach the 2019 Final Four. Equipped with another loaded roster that features freshmen like No. 3-ranked Paolo Banchero (Power Forward), No. 21-ranked Trevor Keels (Shooting Guard), No. 27-ranked A.J. Griffin (Small Forward), and No. 89-ranked Jaylen Blakes (Combo Guard), along with sophomores and juniors like Wendell Moore, Jr., Jeremy Roach, and Mark Williams, Coach K is expected to return to the tournament, albeit with a young and inexperienced team.

From 1988-1994 Coach K’s Duke teams played in every Final Four or national title game save one. It’s the legendary run that turned Duke into… “Duke.” So, as college basketball gets ready to say goodbye to one of its titans, we wanted to take a look back at some of the other coaches who have a history of getting it done in March.

This list is strictly limited to men’s basketball coaches given that there isn’t a database that calculates the total NCAA Tournament wins that coaches on the women’s side have accumulated – which is pathetic.