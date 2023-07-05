The 15 Most Valuable Professional Sports Franchises

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $5 billion. Owned by Jerry Jones, the team has won five Super Bowls and has been one of the most successful teams in NFL history.

2. New York Yankees

The Yankees are the second most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $4.6 billion. Owned by the Steinbrenner family, the team has won 27 World Series championships and has been one of the most successful teams in Major League Baseball since the team was founded in 1903.

3. Manchester United

Manchester United is the third most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $4.2 billion. Owned by the Glazer family, the team has won 20 Premier League titles and has been one of the most successful teams in the English Premier League since its inception in 1992.

4. Real Madrid

Real Madrid is the fourth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $4.2 billion. Organized as an association and technically owned by its fans, the team has won 33 La Liga titles and remains one of the most successful teams in the Spanish La Liga.

5. FC Barcelona

Barcelona is the fifth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $4.02 billion. Owned by the club’s members, the team has won 26 La Liga titles and has been one of the most successful teams in the Spanish La Liga since its founding in 1899.

6. New England Patriots

The Patriots are the sixth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $3.4 billion. Owned by Robert Kraft, the team has won six Super Bowls and has been one of the most successful teams in the NFL since its founding in 1960.

7. New York Knicks

The Knicks are the seventh most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $3.3 billion. Owned by James Dolan, the team plays home games at Madison Square Garden and has won two NBA championships (in 1970 and 1973).

8. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are the eighth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $3.3 billion. Owned by Jeanie Buss, the team has won 16 NBA championships and has been one of the most successful teams in the NBA since its inception in 1947.

9. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are the ninth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $3.1 billion. Owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, the team has won six NBA championships. Founded in Philadelphia in 1946, the team relocated to San Francisco in 1962.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are the tenth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $3 billion. Owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management, the team has won six World Series championships. Established in 1883 as the Brooklyn Dodgers, the franchise relocated to Los Angeles after the 1957 season ended.

11. Washington Commanders (formerly known as the Washington Redskins)

The Commanders are the eleventh most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $2.85 billion. Owned by Daniel Snyder, the team has won three Super Bowls. Founded in 1932, the Redskins changed their name to the Commanders in 2022.

12. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is the twelfth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $2.71 billion. Owned by the club’s members, the team has won 28 Bundesliga titles and has been one of the most successful teams in the German Bundesliga since its inception in 1963.

13. New York Giants

The Giants are the thirteenth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $2.8 billion. Owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch, the team has won four Super Bowls and has been one of the most successful teams in the NFL since its inception in 1925.

14. Houston Texans

The Texans are the fourteenth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $2.6 billion. Owned by Bob McNair, the team was founded in 1999 and played its first season three years later. The Houston Texans have never appeared in a conference championship game.

15. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are the fifteenth most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth an estimated $2.9 billion. Owned by Stan Kroenke, the team has won two Super Bowls (in 2000 and 2022).