If you’re like most sports fans, the 2021 NBA Draft is probably the last thing on your mind right now.



It’s been one of those weird years when the draft just hasn’t held the attention of many people. A lot of that has to do with how crazy these Olympic Games in Tokyo have been, and with the NFL’s ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga. NBA stuff has been just kind of flying under the radar.

It’s become really easy not to care about these new guys coming into the league. But honestly, you probably should.

The draft has been labeled as really top-heavy this year, with guys like Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and USC’s Evan Mobley. Even G-League product Jalen Green will be fun to watch somewhere in the league with his athleticism and shot-making. Not to mention Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga, who could end up being the best overall player out of all of these guys.

If seeing where the young stars go isn’t enough to keep your interest, then maybe the never-ending possibility of NBA trades during the draft might. There are many NBA stars out there who could help transform a team right now from being just a playoff squad to a championship contender.

Most notably, Mr. Bradley Beal and Mr. Damian Lillard. Both scorers could potentially be on the market. It’s becoming clear that Beal’s time in Washington is coming to an end. The rumors are popping up everywhere. And there have been multiple reports of Lillard’s unhappiness in Portland this offseason.

Who knows what could happen on draft night if a team wants to mortgage its future for either of these superstar talents in desperate hopes of a championship.

You also have guys like C. J. McCollum, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, and Kristaps Porzingis, all of whom need a change of scenery and could easily find themselves on the trading block.

It’ll be interesting to see what moves these teams make to try to catch that elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.

So if you have no other reason to watch the d raft, you could at least be on the lookout for a few league-altering trades.

The balance of power could shift if a team decides they want to risk it all.