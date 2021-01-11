The Bears’ offense should be ashamed for torturing the kids watching on Nickelodeon

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears put on a performance that was appropriate for neither children nor adults. Photo : AP

I feel sorry for every child who tuned in to that Bears-Saints game Sunday evening. They deserved better than to see Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy completely wreck the Bears offense. Those two probably decreased the team’s end-zone “slime probability” by more than 50 percent by themselves.



Cordarrelle Patterson also did his part for the kids, dropping a “sentence enhancer” so abruptly that Nickelodeon’s censors didn’t have time to dub over it with dolphin noises:

I’ll give Trubisky credit, at the start of the game yesterday he played well. He had the offense moving down the field, he was accurate and he seemed like he was in control of the offense. Yet after Javon Wims dropped an easy deep throw in the end zone for what would have been a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter, any offensive rhythm for Chicago started to dissipate.

The Bears would only score three points for the entire game. I don’t count the last touchdown to Jimmy Graham where the Saints defense clearly said they didn’t care anymore. Nagy and the second overall pick in the 2017 draft produced an offense that was more disjointed than a 55-year-old trying to do a Tik Tok dance. For Bears fans this is nothing new — Trubisky has struggled periodically all season. Nagy even benched him at one point for former Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles.

The problem though was far deeper than just a mediocre quarterback. Nagy proved that he was just as trash as Trubisky during the stretch of games when Foles started and the offense had as much flavor as a saltine cracker. The team ranked 26th in total offense in 2020. In the midst of all of this, they wasted another year with a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

Toward the end of the season, they gained a little momentum but that was mostly due to the impressive stretch by running back David Montgomery averaging nearly 100 yards per game in the final six regular-season games. Montgomery had 31 yards in New Orleans on Sunday.

It’s time for Chicago to part ways with both Trubisky and Nagy. It’s clear that those two went together like maple syrup on a pepperoni pizza. Not only was it nasty but it also gave you heart problems and/or diabetes. And it’s not like either have shown you that they can be more productive without the other so it’s time to just let everyone go their separate ways. The Bears’ focus should be on doing anything they can to get Deshaun Watson out of Houston in a trade and pair him with a new innovative mind like Eric Bieniemy. They can finally make amends for passing on him in the 2017 draft when they took… Trubisky. We’ll see what this Bears offseason will look like. They haven’t committed to getting rid of Trubisky, even though it’s unlikely he returns, and they haven’t said anything substantive on the status of Nagy.

If the Bears want to get back to prominence, they know what the next moves should be. Get Trubisky and Nagy out of there and build that offense back from scratch.