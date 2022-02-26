The NCAA Tournament has become one of the most unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat sporting events of the year due to its knockout nature. It’s a clash of college basketball styles coming together as the calendar turns from winter to spring, pitting teams that usually never see each other on the same court with their seasons on the line.

Upsets happen every year in the tournament, while other teams that’ve been highly ranked all season continue their dominance to a Final Four. The 2022 edition of March Madness will be the first in three years with the possibility of full-capacity crowds, meaning few who’ll play under those bright lights have experienced it before.

As Selection Sunday looms closer, we’re looking at the best NCAA Tournament team at each seed. It’s not necessarily the teams that advanced the furthest or the squad that had the best overall season. It’s our best shot at the team that best stands out from its competition. Only teams from the 1985 NCAA Tournament to present day were eligible for this list, as the field expanded to 64 teams, giving an even playing field.