Photo: Brendon Thorne (Getty)

I could argue that the true test of a sports highlight is its ability to get you hyped even if you don’t totally understand what’s going on. (That definition makes this the greatest sports highlight of all time, which, you know, it just might be.) This rugby sevens play aces the test.

This is South Africa’s Selvyn Davids putting on a clinic in pool play against Wales at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, first chipping ahead, then keeping the ball in play with another brilliant kick. It would lead to a try for the Blitzbok, about as singlehanded (singlefooted?) a try as these things get.

South Africa went undefeated on the weekend, beating France in the final. Davids was voted player of the final, and named to the tournament’s “dream team.”