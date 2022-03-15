10. Kansas 1996-97 - Record 34-2

This Kansas Jayhawks team came into the ’97 tournament with just one loss and was expected to be playing in the Final Four. Head coach Roy Williams had a plethora of NBA talent on his roster, with Paul Pierce developing into the best of the bunch, but he didn’t even lead this team in scoring. That was Raef LaFrentz (18.5 ppg). Let’s not forget Scot Pollard and Jacque Vaughn, who also went on to play in The Association.

Overall, coach Williams had six players that moved onto the NBA, but the Jayhawks weren’t enough to beat a hot Arizona Wildcats team in the Sweet 16 that year led by Miles Simon and Mike Bibby. If you’re going to lose in the tournament, there’s no shame in saying you lost to the eventual National Champion.