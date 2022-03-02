The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week, and top prospects from colleges throughout the country will travel to Indianapolis to perform a series of physical challenges and medical evaluations that may determine their future in the NFL.
The combine, a controversial and somewhat archaic practice, could have the ability to skyrocket or tank a prospect’s draft stock. While there are a lot of factors that teams take into consideration while determining which players to sign, combine numbers frequently make headlines.
As we head into the 2022 combine, we looked back at some standouts in combines of the past whose performance didn’t quite translate to on-field success in the NFL, causing several teams to blow top-ten picks.