Yamon Figurs, 2007

The Baltimore Ravens have endured a streak of mediocre wide receiver play for quite some time now. In fact, the team hasn’t had a Pro Bowl or All-Pro wide receiver since Jermaine Lewis in 1998. Yes, Devin Duvernay was named a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro in 2021, but that was as a return specialist. This was also the case for Jacoby Jones in 2012, but the last time a legitimate wide receiver earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition for the Baltimore Ravens was 1998.2007 draftee Yamon Figurs was supposed to break that streak when the Ravens selected him 74th overall. Not the earliest pick, but it was hard not to get excited for Figurs after what he was able to accomplish at the 2007 combine. His 4.3 40-yard dash remains one of the fastest in combine history, and he used that speed very well in his first season, returning one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

That was all Figurs was good for though. On offense, Figurs was useless. In his four year career, Figurs caught a whopping five passes. In all fairness, he did record one touchdown as well. He just couldn’t put his blazing speed to good use, and after two years in Baltimore, Figurs bounced around the league before vanishing altogether.Oh, Figurs also had 65 more opportunities on kickoff and punt returns in the final three years of his career. He never recorded another return touchdown.