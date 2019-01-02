Bad news for all those Boogerheads out there: ESPN will not be utilizing Booger McFarland’s whimsical and obnoxiously large contraption for this weekend’s Colts-Texans wild-card playoff game. The Booger Mobile’s aspirations for world domination have hit a snag.

From John Ourand of Sports Business Journal:

Booger McFarland will shed the sideline cart he used during “MNF” this season and be in the booth for ESPN’s broadcast of the Colts-Texans Wild Card game on Saturday, a move that will lead to speculation that McFarland will join Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten in the booth next season.

The Worldwide Leader did not deploy the Booger Mobile in the final Monday game of the regular season, due to bad weather in Oakland:

McFarland might not be outright replacing Monday Night Football color commentator Jason Witten, as both of them are reportedly secure for next season, but there is a way to improve the public’s perception of them: Build a Witten Mobile and have him battle Booger in a showdown televised over the summer. The winner gets to be in the booth with Joe Tessitore, while the loser becomes an assistant coach for the Raiders.