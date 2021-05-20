The boys of… spring? Full-season baseball back in Brooklyn for the first time since 1957

Cyclone stands still

Image : Jesse Spector

The view of the original Cyclone from the concourse in left field never gets old, but it’s also not quite the same without seeing, off in the distance, the rickety old coaster cars going up, up, up, and then shooting down that legendary first drop. The sounds of Coney Island aren’t quite back yet, either, and while that was always a given in the short-season days, it’s going to take some getting used to when the Cyclones are playing on chilly nights in the early spring in years to come.