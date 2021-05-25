The Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau pissing contest continues

Brooks Koepka rolls his eyes SUPER HARD as Bryson DeChambeau walks behind him mid-interview. Screenshot : NBC Golf

“Fucking Christ.”



That’s what Brooks Koepka said under his breath after Bryson DeChambeau walked right behind him on TV.

In a leaked post-tournament interview from the PGA Championship, you can hear DeChambeau’s unusually loud golf cleats squishing behind Koepka. And, sure, that’s annoying. But if you listen closely, DeChambeau says something about it.

“I didn’t putt well, but I don’t think many guys are going to putt well with this wind,” the 2021 PGA Championship runner-up told Golf Channel. “It’s very tough. I don’t know what other guys have said. I just felt it difficult to read, you know, sometimes —” then the chatter starts.

“I lost my train of thought hearing that bullshit.”

You can watch the entire encounter below.

The animosity between the two hasn’t come out of nowhere. Koepka criticized the slow play of several pro players, including DeChambeau, in a 2019 interview.

In early 2020, DeChambeau went after Koepka’s body image. “I don’t know if his genetics make him look good, to be honest,” DeChambeau said on Twitch.

Brooks, a four-time major winner, had a comeback ready.

And as long as we’re keeping score, DeChambeau has just one major championship in his trophy case.

Over the summer, Bryson also caught heat for wanting to take a drop because a red ant was near his ball. A day later, Koepka “complained” about an ant near his ball.

Golf fans, I think we’ve finally found what the sport has been missing for sometime — a genuine, heated rivalry.