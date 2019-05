The Cardinals’ hacking scandal has finally paid off for the Houston Astros. Corbin Martin, who was selected 56th overall in 2017 with the top pick that MLB made St. Louis hand over as punishment, started on the mound for Houston on Sunday for his Major League debut. Martin had 9 Ks, 1 BB and 2 ER through 5.1 innings in a 15-5 win over the Rangers.