The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame class will be announced on January 25, 2022, and this year’s ballot is like a potato skin at T.G.I. Friday’s...loaded to all hell. We got storylines galore with all-time greats like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens; legendary newcomers with people like David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez; others with incredible peaks who flamed out quickly, and with the emergence of the “character clause” involving PED users as well as Curt Schilling for insensitive comments he’s made in the past, predicting who will reach Cooperstown has become much more difficult.



It feels like almost everybody on the ballot has some sort of character flaw holding them back from the Hall, and because of that it’s not unthinkable that we could have a second consecutive season with zero new entries into Cooperstown. But I don’t want that, and hopefully, you don’t want that either. That’s boring. In fact, the only people who want that are probably the voters who love to sit behind their anonymous ballots and act all smug because they refused to let a guy who hit more home runs than anyone else in baseball history into the Hall of Fame. However, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker, with nearly 20 percent of all ballots revealed, it appears Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and David Ortiz are on track to be enshrined at the end of January. Perhaps this is the year the BBWAA puts their past behind them and starts to show a little more forgiveness toward players who partook in cheating scandals in the past. It would be good news not just for ballot newcomer, Álex Rodríguez, but also many of today’s pitchers who were involved in the Spider Tack scandal. Basically, this is a momentous year that will set the precedent for Hall of Fame voting for years to come and I’m excited to watch.

Just in case the remaining 80 percent of voters are still on the fence about putting anybody in the Hall of Fame though, I’m writing this piece detailing at least one reason for every person on the ballot to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Keep in mind. I don’t think everybody on this list is a Hall of Famer. I’m just making an argument in favor of everyone on this year’s ballot. Yes, even Curt Schilling. With that, let’s get started!

