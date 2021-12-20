Being a controversial figure that evicts strong emotions on both sides of the coin is what Deion Sanders has always been the best at — outside of shutting down your favorite wide receiver. From his playing days to his past and current job as a coach/leader of young athletes, Sanders’ resume shows a history of inspiring victories and epic failures.

Advertisement

Last week was the perfect example of that.

On National Signing Day, Sanders shocked the world when he was able to flip No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State — Sanders’ alma mater — to Jackson State. It was one of those moments that shook the sports world to its core, as people couldn’t understand how a kid who is destined to be a top NFL draft pick in a few years would turn down a program like FSU to go play on the FCS level at a Black college.

The racists and “progressives” had a field day with this one as they were unable to conceal their prejudice — as the fear of “what will we do if all the Black players start going to Black schools” began to seep into their psyche.

I was more surprised that FSU was even able to recruit someone of Hunter’s talent given their current circumstances and lack of success over the last few seasons. But that’s a story for another day.

Nevertheless, it was just another example of the spotlight that Sanders is bringing to HBCUs. On Saturday, JSU met South Carolina State University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl — the Black College National Championship Game — at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the game was played on ABC in front of the first sellout crowd in the game’s history.

Advertisement

In a year in which Sanders’ presence, antics, and words have put JSU and HBCU football on arguably their biggest platform — the Tigers got obliterated by the Bulldogs for the world to see, falling 31-10 in a game in which the greatest cornerback of all time’s secondary got repeatedly manhandled.

Advertisement

“South Carolina State kicked our butts,” said Sanders after the game. “Every way, every fashion. Out-physicaled us. Out threw us. Much more disciplined than us. And I feel like we were overconfident, and overlooked them as if they were just going to hand us the game.”

It was a week of extraordinary highs and devastating lows for Sanders as he took home the Eddie Robinson coaching award this year, while his son — Shedeur — became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice award, as JSU completed one of its best seasons in program history at 11-2.

Advertisement

But, is it worth it?

Do the positives outweigh all the negatives that have taken place since Sanders took the job in Jackson?

Advertisement

I’ll let you decide. But, first, let’s take a look at them.

The Good

In Sanders’ first full season, JSU had their first winning record since 2013, won their first SWAC title since 2007, his son won national awards, and the university landed the highest-ranked recruit to ever choose an HBCU since recruiting rankings were established.

The success of the JSU program under Sanders is said to have made a $30 million impact on the city of Jackson, Mississippi

Sanders’ notoriety and presence brought numerous NFL scouts to campus his relationship with Michael Strahan

Advertisement

The Bad

Quaydarius Davis, an incoming four-star wide receiver from Dallas, was expected to plead guilty on a charge of ‘assault causing bodily injury family violence,’ a misdemeanor in Texas, stemming from an incident in March.

Advertisement

The Black coach at the Black school who claims to be about the uplifting of Black people got a Black reporter banned for doing his job. That’s not supposed to happen at HBCUs.

Think about that.

Due to the fallout from the “racial awakening” of 2020 and the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, it has become cool — and convenient — to finally start caring about Black lives. And at the tip of that iceberg is the trend of “supporting” HBCUs — for the time being.

Advertisement

In the summer of 2020, Makur Maker became the highest-ranked basketball recruit to ever choose an HBCU when he committed to Howard University. ESPN said it was a game changer. A year later, Maker all but blamed Howard for being the reason why he didn’t get drafted.

This past summer, Master P claimed that he was going to get his son — Hercy Miller — a $2 million NIL deal as he was going to play college basketball at an HBCU, Tennessee State. A few months later, Master P was blaming HBCUs and Tennessee State for their lack of medical resources, as his son was transferring after one season.

Advertisement

And now, Sanders, a man attempting to be a savior for HBCU football, is on the biggest platform of them all with a history that includes the closure of a high school named after him — Prime Prep — which destroyed the lives of multiple student-athletes due to the way it negatively affected their educational futures, which was highlighted in a Washington Post article last year. Sanders is also the guy whose last job before taking over at JSU was as offensive coordinator for a Texas high school program that was so corrupt that it got kicked out of the state’s Association of Private and Parochial Schools after a slew of probations and violations.

Again I ask, is it worth it?

Is the attention that people like Maker, Master P, and Sanders have recently brought to HBCUs worth the drama and baggage that comes with them? What’s the point of building a million-dollar program if it’s going to be in foreclosure in a few years?

Advertisement

That’s where I see JSU in the not-too-distant future, as I predict multiple NCAA violations during Sanders’ tenure, and instead of being there to deal with the fallout, he’ll more than likely have already bolted for a “better” job at a PWI — predominantly white institution.

Every few decades, HBCUs are given a platform to be celebrated like no other when Corporate America remembers that we exist. And right now, due to Sanders and others, we’re at a point where some HBCU fans and alumni are beginning to adopt the same mentality that is prevalent and accepted at PWIs, in which the actions of the school’s football coach don’t matter as long as things are going well because winning outweighs character.

Advertisement

That’s not why HBCUs were created, while we have survived — and thrived — on how we can endure.

The HBCU experience can’t be fully explained, it has to be lived. And in this pivotal moment, too many people who didn’t attend HBCUs — or know how they function — have too much say in how they should operate. Sanders is not an HBCU alum, he just works at one. And that makes him no different than the people who only care about us when it’s Homecoming season, or when they want to look cool in front of their boss and mention that they have a friend or family member that’s attended an HBCU during a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) meeting.

Advertisement

What cannot be questioned is the spotlight that Deion Sanders has brought to Jackson State University and HBCU football. But, what needs to be examined is if the value of HBCU culture should be lowered for a man that will only be around as long as it’s in his best interest, all because he’s providing temporary exposure.