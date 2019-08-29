Photo: Tim Warner (Getty)

If nothing else, the surprise retirement of former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck demonstrates just how close to the gutter so many solidly mid-tier NFL teams actually are. One day you’re preparing for a season with the expectation that your franchise quarterback will make good on those playoff aspirations, and the next sentences like these are being written about you:



The Indianapolis Colts had free-agent quarterback Brock Osweiler in for a visit Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Along with Osweiler, the Colts have also worked out quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden this week, according to ESPN and reports.

Try not to worry about the icy chill that came over your body while you were reading that report. That’s just what happens whenever anyone sees the words Weeden, Osweiler, and Cassel in the same sentence.

The good(?) news for the Colts and their fans is that these guys are only trying out for the backup quarterback job, and Jacoby Brissett will be the starter in Week 1. Yes, okay, he only managed to throw 13 touchdowns when he started 16 games of the 2017 season, but he also only threw seven interceptions! And he’s definitely not Brandon Weeden! Sorry, this probably isn’t helping.

