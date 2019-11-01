The Cricket Kings Of Queens, A Documentary

“The Cricket Kings of Queens” is a documentary that follows three immigrant cricketers from John Adams High School in Queens, NY, whose team attempts an undefeated season in the wake of Trump’s election. On the pitch, they have the chance to escape a world that is increasingly intolerant of immigrants while capturing a taste of classic American high school glory.

The film has screened at a number of festivals including Breckenridge Film Festival, Manhattan Film Festival, Athens Film Festival, and Monmouth Film Festival. Now here it is, in its entirety, for you.

The film was directed by Hannah Keyser, produced by Kiran Chitanvis, with cinematography and editing by Colin Archdeacon. It was completed with the work of a number of other tremendous collaborators. Watch through to the end of those credits!