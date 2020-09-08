The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, NFC North: The 'No One Else Wanted to Preview This Stale Division' Division

Chicago Bears

Photo : Getty

Covid Response: The Bears will have to make due without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a staple of the defense. Goldman is in the second year of his 4-year, $42 million deal. Having experienced asthma in the past, Goldman falls into the high-risk category and has thus opt-ed out. He’ll receive a $350,000 stipend for the season.

Outside The Lines: In August, the Bears were forced to distance themselves from Hall-of-Famer Brian Urlacher, after the retired superstar linebacker, whose social media had been somewhat Trump-adjacent in the past, suggested that NBA players should not have walked out in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police because Brett Favre once played a Monday Night Football game the day his father died. Urlacher also liked a post calling for the release of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two protestors in Kenosha with an AR-15-style rifle as part of a white militia group. And just like that, Lance Briggs is my favorite Bears linebacker.

Oh, he’s here now?: Oh, hey, the Bears signed TE Jimmy Graham five years past his prime, so suck on that, Green Bay! Chicago also brought in OLB Robert Quinn to draw some attention away from Khalil Mack.

Where’d he go?: A certain segment of Bears fans will miss being able to scream for head coach Matt Nagy to bring QB Chase Daniel in off the bench — he’s now holding a clipboard and adding to his fortune (more than $34 million and counting!) in Detroit. Chicago also said “smell ya later” to free safety HaHa Clinton-Dix, who was released by Dallas last week.

Fans in the stands: Not for now. The Bears released a statement in August saying “this is not the time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field.” With COVID-19 spiking across the country and a mayor hell-bent on getting the spread in Chicago under control, it’s looking increasingly dubious that fans will watch football on the lakefront any time soon.

What to expect: If there’s no quarterback controversy, is it even football season in Chicago? Despite a brief respite in which GM Ryan Pace assured fans they’d found their franchise guy, Bears fans spent last season gazing longingly at Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, both of whom remained on the board after the Bears traded up to get Mitch Trubisky with the second pick in the 2017 NFL draft (no, we’re not over it). The solution? Sign Nick Foles in the offseason! Unfortunately, Foles wasn’t able to win the starting spot from Trubisky, and the Bears’ only effort at shoring up the offensive line came in the form of the underwhelming Germain Ifedi. Nagy may be a delicate genius when it comes to designing an offense, but it doesn’t work if your QB can’t run the offense, and that’s a big part of the reason the Bears finished a disappointing 8-8 in 2019.

Unless the offense gets itself sorted, Chicago will once again have to rely on the defense to put them in a position to win games, making it imperative defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano figures out a way to free up Mack more than he did last season, and for the Bears to come up with a way to turn safety Eddie Jackson back into the turnover machine he was in 2018.