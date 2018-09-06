The Eagles’ offense had basically done nothing all night. They were booed at halftime in the first game of the NFL season. But in the third quarter, the team faced a third down in Falcons territory, so what did they do? They ran the trick play the Patriots failed to execute in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles’ “Philly Special 2” was essentially the same as the Patriots’ play where Tom Brady dropped the ball. It was also on the same down and distance.

Not only was it a clever wink, but it was also successful. The sight of a galloping Nick Foles pumped up the crowd, and the drive ended in a one-run Jay Ajayi touchdown. Now the Eagles have to do this in every game.