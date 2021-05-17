The five most disrespectful dunks in NBA playoff history

Shawn Kemp Illustration : NBA

It’s getting to be that time when important NBA basketball starts being played.

The postseason starts tomorrow with the Play-In Tournament, and this year we are bound to see high-intensity matchups that produce classic basketball moments that will live on forever.

These moments are draped with everything we love as petty NBA fans: Top-tier athleticism and skill, desire, and, most importantly, blatant disrespect for your opponent.

Today, we’ll take a look at some most disrespectful playoff dunks in the history of the NBA playoffs.