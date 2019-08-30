Photo: Mike Comer (Getty)

College football gimmicks are fun. Everyone loves Miami’s turnover chain and touchdown rings; Florida State’s turnover backpack was ... okay, and who could forget Kennesaw State’s wonderful turnover plank? Unfortunately, it is possible that Georgia Tech killed the entire sideline gimmick industry during last night’s loss to Clemson.



This season at Georgia Tech, instead of getting to do something cool like wear a big-ass chain after forcing a turnover, defenders will be rewarded by being allowed to write their social media handle on a white board:

Whatever happened to wanting friends instead of followers? Shouldn’t we be trying to teach our kids to click with their peers rather than chase clicks?

If you feel the same way, please be sure to like and share this blog post. And don’t forget to follow me on Twitter.