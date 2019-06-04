Photo: Vaughn Ridley (Getty)

A seminal description of Steph Curry’s 2012 ankle surgery inspired “crab meat” as in-house shorthand for serious sports injuries. But right now, with the NBA Finals tied 1-1, Curry might be the only Golden State Warrior who could not be consumed with melted butter and lemon. Nearly everyone else in the rotation belongs somewhere between backfin and jumbo lump.



Kevin Durant (calf strain) has been ruled out for Game 3. He did not practice today. Expect more shots of him sneaking around the underbelly of the venue during the game like the Phantom of the Opera.

Klay Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Game 3, and didn’t do much beyond at today’s practice beyond getting a few shots up. He said he’ll be a “no-go” if there’s any pain at all: “This could be a long series.”

Andre Iguodala (calf) was wincing in Game 1 but looked good in Game 2 even after being leveled by a hard Marc Gasol screen, and will likely play as much of Game 3 as he can handle.

Kevon Looney (cartilage fracture) has been ruled out for the rest of the series after a nasty fall in Game 2.

Advertisement

DeMarcus Cousins (torn quad) has been easing his way back into the rotation this series, and, in Looney’s absence, might soon exceed the 28 minutes he played as a Game 2 starter.

That’s a lot of crab! Keep it on ice. And keep Steph Curry in the hold of an armored car.