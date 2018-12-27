Photo: Frank Franklin (AP)

The Hornets and Nets showed us all the “beautiful game” last night with a truly weird end to regulation, before following it up with a rather bizarre game-ending sequence.



After Spencer Dinwiddie made three free throws to tie the game with seconds left in regulation, Kemba Walker split a pair following a weird foul, which should have cooked the Nets’ collective goose with 3.6 seconds left and no timeouts. Instead, Walker inexplicably fouled DeMarre Carroll before he heaved it, giving him two free throws and a free chance to win the game. Carroll made the first, missed the second, but had a chance to win it again after Nic Batum stepped into the lane way early. Somehow, he missed it again and the game went to overtime.

One overtime turned into two, and that’s when things got weird. The score was tied with 13 seconds left when Malik Monk drove it on Rodions Kurucs and just sort of lost the ball. It bounced to Joe Harris, who had an easy game-winner. Nets win, 134-132.

As Matt Ellentuck pointed out, the Hornets are now 3-10 in one-possession games this year and 4-22 over the last three seasons. However, the true lesson here is that Rodions Kurucs will win you ballgames, duh.