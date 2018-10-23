Welcome to Sports Horror Stories, a video series in which we will recount, in gruesome detail, some of the most terrifying moments in sports.

Never forget that sports can be a horrifying place. Broken limbs, slashed throats, ugly hits—there are plenty of taped moments where everything could have gone right, but chance and circumstance added up to tragedy. Since it’s the season of horror, it is our woeful duty to share these moments with you.

To start, here is hockey goalie Clint Malarchuk and his barely watchable 1989 accident on the ice. If you’ve never seen this before, be warned—it’s really fucked up.