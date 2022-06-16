Herschel Walker’s proclivity for spewing absolute nonsense is surpassed only by his habitual lying and noxious hypocrisy. Walker has already lied about being his high school valedictorian, lied about being a cop, he held a gun to his ex-wife’s head and to top it off is virtually unintelligible in discussing policy issues.

The former UGA Heisman winner and head ass running for the Georgia Senate seat is neck-and-neck in polls with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Chief among the tenets of Herschel Walker’s life, memoir and Senate campaign is denigrating African-Americans, specifically black fathers, to cozy up to the GOP’s white electorate.

In November, Walker appeared on conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk’s show to peacock for white Southerners by apologizing on behalf of minorities.

Advertisement

“’And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said.

In another interview, Walker said men need to become “fathers of those fatherless” children in neighborhoods with kids whose dads were not present in their lives.”

Walker also compared the dynamic of black fathers leaving the home to family separations during slavery, per the New York Times:

In a 2021 interview with the Black conservative media personalities Diamond and Silk, Mr. Walker lamented that “the father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they’ll be raised by their mom.” “If you have a child with a woman,” Walker continued in that interview, “even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don’t leave that child.”

Advertisement

To borrow from Hamlet, he doth protest too much, methinks. In a turn of events that is

remarkably on-brand, the Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Walker has been hiding an illegitimate 10-year-old son who “has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.” In 2013, the mother of Walker’s 10-year-old went to court in pursuit of a paternity declaration and child support.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, the Daily Beast followed up with a report indicating that Walker had fathered a second and third child out of wedlock. One of Walker’s children is aged 13 and the other is an adult who was born when Walker was a student at UGA. Walker later admitted their existence when he was caught, but deflected accusations that he was an absentee father.

“I support them all and love them all...I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

Advertisement

Walker can pretend all he wants that keeping the existence of his other children secret was about “protecting them,” but he has spoken openly about the relationship he has with his 22-year-old son, Christian Walker, a critic of gay men who is attracted to men but claims he isn’t gay, which tracks with his self-hating pops’ propensity for blaming African-Americans for race relations.

Following his diatribe excoriating dirty campaigning, Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, gathered some mud to sling through a statement about Warnock that used his opponent’s children as political shields.

Advertisement

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise said.

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He is trying to hide it from voters by sealing the case and even tried to hide from authorities. This is a complete double standard.”

Advertisement

Classy stuff. The only difference is that Warnock’s custody dispute isn’t a secret, nor is he facing accusations of being a deadbeat. Walker’s hypocrisy is even more galling considering his opposition to abortion rights for women based on his strict Christian beliefs. Walker has insisted on a barbaric total ban on abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother. The dramatic rise in fatherless and tragically motherless black children his policies would create are worth the grandstanding for political power. As a Southern candidate courting the religious right, Walker’s unrepentant lying, violence against women, hypocrisy and selective secular beliefs apparently comes with the territory.