The latest problem for the Yankees? Their equipment truck

Gerrit Cole does his best impression of the Yankees’ season thus far. Photo : Getty Images

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Yankees. The pundits proclaimed 2021 could be their year. But it’s just not.

After getting swept by the Red Sox for the second time in three weeks, New York is now six and a half games back in the AL East with 40 wins and 37 losses. That record puts them in fourth place in the division, behind the Sox, Rays, and Jays, respectively.

Think that’s bad news? Well… it is. But wait, there’s more!

After yesterday’s 9-2 beatdown in Boston, the Yankees equipment truck couldn’t even do its job exiting the ballpark.

The vehicle hit a garage door and got stuck trying to leave Fenway. I’m not joking.

And if that isn’t a metaphor for how the season is going so far, I don’t know what is.

Also, I don’t know what happened before this photo but in what world does an equipment truck make it through a partially closed garage door? I mean, what did the driver expect here?

Anyway, there was some clean up to attend to at Fenway.

Damn, that does not look like a quick fix. (I’m talking about the garage but you could say that for the Yankees, too, I guess).

But here’s the good news, Yankee fans, we still have a few weeks to go until the All-Star break. Bats can get hot, teams can go on streaks, and equipment trucks don’t have to be a story. It can happen. We’ve seen it before.

Hopefully, the equipment truck made it back to the Bronx safely because the Yankees will need everything they can get their hands on. Why? Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be in the Bronx later tonight.

Buckle up, Yankee fans (and team truck drivers).