Nathaniel Hackett is the new head coach, hired out of Green Bay, where he was the offensive coordinator. The Packers were 10th in the NFL in total yards and scoring this year, and wound up as the NFC’s top seed thanks to their starting quarterback tossing 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions.



It’s not as if Hackett has been widely touted as some kind of genius, or talked about for years as a head coaching candidate. Hiring him appears, pretty starkly, to be about trying to attract that same starting quarterback to Denver.

Put aside all of Aaron Rodgers’ idiocy, and that’s still a terrible idea. The Broncos may have gone 7-10 this year, but that included beating four of the five worst teams in the league, plus two more wins against NFC East teams. The Denver defense is legit, but the AFC West is still a division that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr — this is a very different division from the one Denver was in when the Broncos signed Peyton Manning. Instead of a win-now move with a quarterback who will be 39, the Broncos need to accept that it’s going to take a dedicated rebuild to return to glory.