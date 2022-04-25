If you’ve followed this NFL Draft closely, you know that consensus isn’t exactly a thing. There’s no quarterback prospect worth lusting over, and even if that won’t stop teams from reaching on one, we won’t have a storyline until Chicago actually drafts Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick.



The fun aspect of mock drafts varying widely is fans can talk themselves into, or out of, any selection. The potential for confusion over whether to cheer or boo a prospect walking across the stage in Las Vegas has never been higher, which is why I wanted to add some clarity for fans who want to know definitively who to jeer.

So, welcome to the mock draft you love to hate. The following is a batshit crazy (mostly) worst-case scenario that probably won’t play out — but could — for every NFL team with a first-round pick. I didn’t add fake trades or put anyone in the first round that hasn’t been mocked in it because as funny as it would be for Jerry Jones to trade up to take a wide receiver, or for the Raiders to trade into the first round only to take a player projected to go in the third, it hasn’t happened yet.

These are plausible picks according to mock drafts, reports, or serendipity, but the hypothetical anger is very real.