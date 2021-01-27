The most scandalous Super Bowl moments

There is no bigger event in American sports and television than the Super Bowl. The halftime show, the media fanfare, and the football give this game a gigantic platform.
But the event has also given us some bizarre moments and wild off-field stories. Here are some of the Super scandals of Super Bowls past.
Prince’s Phallic Halftime Show
Yeah... this upset a few people.
Prince’s 2007 halftime show was an all-timer but it didn’t come without controversy. In the set’s grand finale, the eccentric rocker played “Purple Rain” in a Miami monsoon. And during a guitar solo, a giant white sheet cast a shadow over Price and his… guitar. Which looked a lot like a… just take a look for yourself.
Super Blackout
The Super Bowl is an event that takes months, years even, to plan. But in 2013, a power outage in the superdome suspended play for 34 minutes. I mean, the lights go out? In a Super Bowl? Like me, Ray Lewis was in on the conspiracy.
“I’m not gonna accuse nobody of nothing — because I don’t know facts,” Lewis said after playing in the game. “But you’re a zillion-dollar company, and your lights go out? No. No way.”
The blackout helped Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers climb back into the game, but it was a little too late. Ravens held on to win 34-31.
He Scores! Tuscon Residents Get 37 Seconds of Porn
It’s 2009. “Pandemic” isn’t a part of your vocabulary yet and the Cardinals are actually good. So you invite the whole Arizona family to your Tucson pad to watch the big game. Grandma, grandpa, the kids, everyone has to watch the Cardinals in their first Super Bowl appearance. This is must see TV!
So you’re watching a tight game and, in the fourth quarter, Larry Fiztgerald breaks off a 64-yard touchdown. The Cardinals go up 23-20 with 2:37 left in the game. All eyes are on the TV. Then, without warning, a woman starts unzipping a man’s pants on the TV. Cover your eyes, children! The clip only lasted for 37 seconds in just a handful of Comcast households in Tucson, but it was enough for the FBI and Marana police to take Frank Tanori Gonzalez into custody “on suspicion of fraud and computer tampering.”
After the game, Comcast offered $10 credits to their 80,000 local subscribers.
Oh, and the Cardinals ended up losing that Super Bowl 27-23.
Barret Robbins Goes AWOL
Raiders Pro Bowl center Barret Robbins disappeared a day before the Super Bowl XXXVII, worrying teammates and family members. Years later, he told Real Sports he went to party in Tijuana instead of suiting up for the big game.
“I was in a very bad state of mind at that point,” Robbins said. “In my mind we had already won the Super Bowl and we were already celebrating.”
Robbins was diagnosed with depression in 1997 and has struggled with substance abuse for years. In 2012, he was released from prison after spending a year and a half at Dade Correctional Institute for his involvement in attacking three police officers.
Beyonce’s Black Power Salute
Beyonce paid tribute to the Black Panthers in 2016 with a Black power salute and backup dancers dressed in anther-esque clothing. Naturally, right wing media was triggered. “You’re talking to middle America when you have the Super Bowl,” Rudy Guliani said on Fox and Friends a day after Super Bowl 50. “If you’re going to have entertainment, lets have decent, wholesome entertainment and not use it as a platform to attack [police].”
Instead of showing you the Fox News clip, here’s Beyonce’s performance. Enjoy!
Eugene Robinson Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute
The Bart Starr Award was “was created to honor the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.” And in 1999, the Bart Starr Award was given to Eugene Robinson the day before Super Bowl Sunday.
But on that Saturday night, the NFL’s great guy went out on the town and was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. According to the Washington Post, Robinson offered to pay an undercover police officer $40 for oral sex.
To make matters worse, Robinson’s entire family — wife and two kids — was there for the big game, and the ensuing media storm.
Brett Favre on Bourbon Street
Beforethe ‘96 season, Brett Favre opened up about his struggles with alcohol and painkillers. That year, the NFL had an alcohol ban placed on the gunslinger but they privately loosened the rules two months before the big game.
On the Friday before Super Bowl XXXI, Favre was seen on Bourbon Street with a beer. He incessantly denied drinking in the week leading up to the game to cover his ass and the NFL’s. But later admitted to the AP that he “had a few drinks” two days before his one and only Super Bowl win.
Favre was also spotted dry heaving on the sideline before the game. The Packers said it was due to the flu.
M.I.A. Flips the Bird
M.I.A. was one of many artists who accompanied Madonna in the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show. But in her 18 second solo, the artist gave a middle finger to the cameras.
A month after the game, the No Fun League filed a claim with the American Arbitration Association requesting $1.5 million from the singer. Two years later, with the issues still unresolved, the NFL asked for $15.5 million from M.I.A.
In August, 2014, the NFL settled with M.I.A. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Stanley Wilson’s Relapse
The night before Super Bowl XXIII in 1989, Bengals fullback Stanley Wilson told some of his teammates that he had to leave to retrieve his playbook from his hotel room.
Wilson had been suspended in 1985 and 1987 for violating the NFL’s drug policy.
As a result of this Super Bowl incident, he was banned from the NFL for life.
Ray Lewis Arrested in Double Murder
A day after Super Bowl XXXIV, Ray Lewis was arrested in connection to a double murder case. Lewis was seen at the big game, not as a player but as a spectator. According to an investigation and witnesses, two people were stabbed outside an Atlanta nightclub early Monday morning.
Double murder charges against Lewis were later dropped but he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. But what happened that night remains unclear.
Tim Tebow’s Pro-Life Super Bowl Ad
CBS aired a Super Bowl ad in 2010 with Tim Tebow and his mother. The 30-second ad, funded by the Christian pro-life group Focus on the Family, received backlash from pro-choice organizations.
The Wardrobe Malfunction
Yes, that wardrobe malfunction. In 2004, Justin Timberlake ripped part of Janet Jackson’s top, exposing her breast to millions. The incident literally created the phrase “wardrobe malfunction,” I kid you not.
After the game, CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC. Janet Jackson also faced years of backlash while Timberlake’s career took off. He even hosted the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.