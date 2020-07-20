The Bubble Wrap: Barbershops, Another Birthday and Remembering Breonna

The NBA Bubble in Orlando, including an in-house barbershop, is starting to take shape. Illustration : Shutterstock/Getty

A dedicated Twitter and Instagram account, plus bored millionaires cooped up in hotel rooms has brought us to this moment, as basketball fans are turning to social media to monitor the antics of the NBA and WNBA’s bubbles.



Down in Orlando, it seems as if players have become infatuated with fishing. Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Pelicans veteran E’Twan Moore caught what looks like the same fish, while Raptors guard Norman Powell brought in a big one.

Orlando’s Terrence Ross gave us an update to his hair transformation, as his baby afro is being converted to braids. Hair has been a big topic in the bubble as the league is in the midst of building a barbershop for players. Earlier this month, ESPN reported on the behind-the-scenes process that went into deciding which barbers would be chosen.

“The barbers are coming from all across the country: Daniel Thomas and Willie Brooks are traveling from Los Angeles, and Sedric Salinas is arriving from the Bay Area. Marcos “Reggae” Smith is flying down from New York. Mo Rodriguez is coming up I-95 from Miami, while Joel Padilla, proprietor of Orlando’s Members Only Chop Shop, is already in-market. “The plan is for everyone to quarantine in the bubble for seven days and be ready to open individual barbershops by July 15. The hotels have cleared out suites to accommodate, and each location will be outfitted with professional barber chairs and facial steaming stations, among other accouterments. Grooming equipment will also be provided.”

And oh yeah, the Oklahoma City Thunder threw a “birthday party” for Steven Adams on the bus as he celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday. The New Zealand native has kept things in perspective, as bubble life hasn’t been hard for him to adjust to at all.

“Let’s be clear: This is not Syria. It’s not that hard,” he said. “We’re living at a bloody resort. Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there.”





But while Adams seems fine, it’s a different story in the WNBA bubble as Sparks forward Candace Parker isn’t adjusting as well. The Illinois native and California resident is not a fan of Florida’s humidity.

“Why is it so hot in Florida? You step outside and the humidity does something to you,” she describes in a video she recently posted. “It does something to your soul. And when you’re done sweating and taking three to four showers….I’ve taken three showers today.”

Parker should probably go hang out with the Chicago Sky, as they seem to be enjoying their stay in the bubble, as you can see in a recent dance video players released.

Fashion is also a must-have in the WNBA bubble as Liberty guard Jazmine Jones unveiled her impressive Adidas collection, while Seattle’s Breanna Stewart revealed a pair of what look to be some new custom Nike Air VaporMax.

But, the title of the best post of the day came from the Indiana Fever’s trio of Stephanie Mavunga, Julie Allemand, and Kennedy Burke showing off the back of their jerseys which include Breonna Taylor’s name under their own.

Advertisement





If you haven’t figured it out by now the NBA and WNBA bubbles are a mix of vacation bible school, summer camp, the Olympic village and an impending important AAU tournament all wrapped into one.

It’s a reminder that at the end of the day, basketball players are just big kids that make a lot of money playing a game.