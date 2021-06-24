The new MLB All-Star jerseys are not great

Screenshot : Sportslogos. net

I don’t usually get too worked up about uniforms. That’s probably because the teams I grew up supporting never strayed from their usual colors. I can say “Big Blue” and “pinstripes” and you’ll probably know who I’m talking about.



Pretentious New Yorker, I know that’s what you’re thinking. Whatever.

Point is, those jerseys are simple and have been worn for decades. I like that. Maybe you do too.

But the new stuff? Well, that’s hit or miss. And, to keep this metaphor going, the MLB struck out on every batter today with their release of their All-Star Game jerseys.

These are, um, not great.

MLB All-Stars usually wear their own jerseys in the midsummer classic. But, for whatever reason, that won’t be the case this year.

I kinda see this as a cross between the 2008 AFC Pro Bowl jerseys and a spring training shirt. Anyone else? No? Yeah, I just saw the floral-ish trim and thought of Hawaii. These unis are unlike any other.

I know organizers probably didn’t have much time to prepare considering the 2021 All-Star Game was moved out of Georgia in April. But even the 1998 All-Star uniforms from Colorado’s first time as host are better than this. Can we recycle, please?

It’s funny. Baseball tries (and fails) to market “America’s pastime.” But, on the same day as MLB’s whiff, the country’s most popular sports league announced they’ll allow throwback helmets. That move will likely be celebrated.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL will allow teams wearing throwback uniforms to use alternate-color helmets beginning in 2022.

To answer the question — it’s the Bucs, of course. Although, the Seattle silver ain’t that bad either.

I guess the NFL is beating MLB in nostalgia, too.