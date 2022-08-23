Week 1: Baker Mayfield vs. Cleveland Browns

Once the Mayfield trade from Cleveland to Carolina was official, it was a foregone conclusion for most that he’d be the starter for game one of the season against the team that sent him packing. Now that Baker’s “officially” been named QB1 by Matt Rhule, we can look ahead to this matchup.



This game will be the highlight of Baker’s first season with the Panthers, as he’s always played with a chip on his shoulder. I’m not suggesting Mayfield won’t have a good season after Week 1, but he won’t be nearly as hyped for any other game this year.

After all, Cleveland went behind his back acquiring DeShaun Watson while selling their soul in the process for the sake of “winning.” So, Baker will be fired up and ready to take down the Browns for putting him through the wringer this offseason.