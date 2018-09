Photo: Lynne Sladky (AP)

Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes hurt himself while sacking Derek Carr yesterday, and today two worst-case scenarios were confirmed. Not only did Hayes tear his ACL on the play, he did so while trying to follow the NFL’s asinine new rule that prevents defenders from landing on the quarterback.



Remember, the new rule was instituted because Aaron Rodgers got his collarbone broken in 2017 when Anthony Barr landed on him. This is a league that really understands how to protect its players.