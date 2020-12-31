AEW aired an emotional tribute to the late Brodie Lee last night. Image : AEW

It’s Thursday, you know what that means.



If you travel through Brodie Lee’s timeline, if you followed him while he was Luke Harper, he tweeted this every day. Many didn’t know what it meant, but they knew what it meant.



As Lee, or as Harper, Jon Huber was impactful wherever wrestling brought him, rising to heights in the ring few others achieved while he was here. He was an Intercontinental and World Tag Team champion in the WWE. He was All Elite Wrestling’s second-ever Television Champion. He was even as high as the 24th ranked singles wrestler in the 2015 Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500.



But evidently, his true significance was measured outside the ring, which many of us have absorbed since his untimely passing the day after Christmas to a lung-related issue.

Since the news of Huber’s passing, there’s been a waterfall of remembrance honoring him throughout the wrestling community from all promotions, including never before told stories, joyous memories, and profound tributes.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who opened up Raw this past Monday, began his promo saying, “It’s Monday, you know what that means,” followed by a “yeah, yeah, yeah,” which Huber often said while performing as Harper. (1:16)



WWE star and creator of UpUpDownDown Xavier Woods called Huber one of his best friends in wrestling, and in life, sharing a tribute video from his hilarious appearances with UUDD.

There was this delightful video shared by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that you need to watch.

And then there was his tribute show, which aired live on TNT at 8 p.m. EST last night.

Lance Hoyt wore an attire replicating Huber’s old WWE gear.

Cody Rhodes, battling through tears, introduced his son Brodie Jr. to place his father’s boots in the center of the ring, with chants of ‘Brodie’ echoed in the small audience. And his son was even presented as TNT Champion for life.

Nolan smashed Maxwell Jacob Friedman with a kendo sick, delighting Chris Jericho and everyone else in attendance.

Brodie’s old WWE tag team partner Erick Rowan made the most emotional debut in AEW’s young history.

And, of course, there was AEW’s touching montage, which aired on the broadcast and was shared on social media.

Additionally, there were a host of tweets from countless AEW and non-AEW representatives, bridging the wrestling industry together to commemorate Brodie’s life and legacy. All of which were reposted by the official AEW account.

He wore socks with his son’s face on them. He was, “The biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on television,” but simultaneously, “The kindest soul you’d ever meet,” by the account of Charlotte Flair, echoed by others. A wrestler who was as talented, as loveable, and as intense as they came. And a man who was beloved, influential, and as Moxley put it, “So fucking good.”