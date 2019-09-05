Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

Here’s Raiders GM Mike Mayock addressing the latest developments in the never-ending Antonio Brown opera buffa:

Translation: It’s three days after Labor Day, and we’re already running out of patience with this asshole.

This was no doubt the best Mayock could muster after it got out that he planned to suspend Brown after the two of them went at it at some point on Wednesday over Brown’s decision to post on Instagram a letter informing him the Raiders were fining him for missing a walkthrough and a training camp practice a few weeks ago. About that altercation ...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also:

Advertisement

The Raiders open the season Monday night at home against the Broncos, and they no doubt want Brown on the field. But they have to be wondering what’s going to happen next—and what they’re going to do about it.