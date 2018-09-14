Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

The Red Sox wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays last night in Fenway in a very silly way. With the game tied in the eighth, Xander Bogaerts reached base on a one-out double, then stole third. Blake Swihart then pinged a tiny pop-up into the shallow outfield, and he seemed pissed as he trotted to first. It looked as if the Red Sox blew their chance to bring Bogaerts home on a sacrifice, but then Blue Jays second baseman Yangervis Solarte totally boinked it.



The Red Sox went on to win the game 4-3, and now have 101 wins on the season. If it weren’t for those dang bumbling Blue Jays, they’d only have 100!