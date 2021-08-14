Some important players have signed to teams late in the second or even third week of NBA free agency in recent years. It may happen more often than we even realize. Marcus Morris famously had an agreement in place with the San Antonio Spurs, and apparently was offered even more to join the Los Angeles Clippers, but opted to ink a one-year deal with the New York Knicks two weeks into free agency two summers ago. He went on to have a career-year in New York, was traded for, among other things, a first-round pick, and is now a core member of the Clippers, who see themselves as title contenders. Other meaningful names who officially signed even after that were Kelly Oubre Jr., Richaun Holmes, Reggie Bullock, and Daniel Theis, among others. 2020 was just too weird to track and use as an example, though, there were probably some then as well.

Teams are rounding out their rosters and there are some damn possible helpful players still left unsigned to NBA squads. Here are a few that should wind-up on teams in important roles in some capacity, even though we’re late in the process.