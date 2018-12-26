Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez (AP)

We all had this day circled on our calendars, because this is the day that Boston College and Boise State were set to meet in the big game—the one we’ve all been waiting for, the one that kept us awake last night: the First Responder Bowl. I regret to inform you that the First Responder Bowl has been canceled.



The game started at 12:30 p.m. local time in Dallas, Texas, and the atmosphere in the stadium was electric:

Boston College jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, and it looked like we were headed towards an instant classic, as we all had anticipated:

Unfortunately, there came a cruel twist of fate part way through the first quarter:

Advertisement

No big deal! We waited all year for this game, what’s another 30 minutes?

Humph!

Advertisement

Advertisement

At long last, there were signs of hope. All the dedicated fans and players to whom this game meant so much were ready to reap their rewards:

Advertisement

Let’s play some football!

Advertisement

Unleash the rollicking football action that we all crave!

Do it!

Advertisement

Ah. Until next year, then.