Photo: John Grieshop (Getty)

Le’Veon Bell officially ended his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he didn’t report to the team by yesterday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline. He will probably never set foot in the Steelers’ locker room again, which means that something needed to be done with his locker and the belongings that are still sitting in there. His teammates came up with an elegant solution: pillage it!



Here’s linebacker Bud Dupree enjoying his spoils:



Those look like nice shoes, but there’s one big-ticket item that everyone should be gunning for: