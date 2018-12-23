Down six with just over four minutes left in regulation, the Texans were marching down the field with the intention of scoring a touchdown and taking the lead. On the fifth play of the drive, Deshaun Watson faced a third-and-11 on Houston’s 44-yard line and needed to convert to keep things going. His offensive line was not able to hold their blocks and two Eagles players broke through. But, Watson was able to escape the first sack attempts. Michael Bennett broke free from his blocker and appeared to have an open shot at the quarterback, but like his two fellow teammates, he was shrugged off with ease.

Watson took advantage of the misses and completed a 22-yard pass to Jordan Akins.

Watson was able to cash in on the incredible play three snaps later—on another third-and-11 situation—and completed a 35-yard touchdown to Vincent Smith at the back of the end zone.

Philly’s decision to unnecessarily go for two earlier in the game haunted them here, as both teams would have been tied had they just kicked the field goal. Thankfully, Nick Foles and the Eagles were able to drive down the field to set up Jake Elliott for the game-winner.