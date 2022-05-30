1. Seattle Mariners (20 - 28, 4th in AL West)

One would think that a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 20 years wouldn’t be in a position to disappoint anyone, but life finds a way. After narrowly missing out on the postseason last season, the front office went against its nature and actually tried to improve. Off-season acquisitions of Adam Frazier, Eugenio Suárez, Jesse Winker, and AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, along with having baseball’s third best prospect, Julio Rodríguez, on their opening day roster made me believe they wouldn’t just make it to the postseason, but win the division as well. Now, 45 games in, this team that spent the off-season acquiring players is trailing the Oakland A’s who spent the off-season offloading payroll. Again, they have time to turn it around, which I still think they will, but it’s going to be tough to catch the Astros and Angels at the top of the division.

