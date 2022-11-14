New York Yankees



Projected 2023 Payroll: $190 million



Notable Free Agents: Aaron Judge (duh), Aroldis Chapman, Anthony Rizzo, Zack Britton, Jameson Taillon, Matt Carpenter

Could they use Aaron Judge? Look at the lineup without him and tell us

What else could they use besides Judge? A lot, but Judge is the key. The lineup as it stands right now, with no Anthony Rizzo either, just isn’t good. It hinges on the very balky muscles and tendons and ligaments of Giancarlo Stanton. Oswaldo Cabrera is slated to start in right, and he might be fine, but has only shown to be a good hitter in the minors rather than anything that will have the bleacher creatures painting their chest in tribute. Same goes for Oswald Peraza at short right now.

Let’s just assume they bring Judge back. That’s not really enough, because we saw in the middle of the season just how bad this lineup can be around him. Josh Donaldson is utterly cooked at third, and his numbers against lefties don’t suggest he can even be demoted to a platoon. And that’s if you think his jackwagon personality would accept such a role peacefully. If D.J. LeMahieu is going to take over full-time at first again, the middle of the infield is decidedly popgun. These are the Yankees, shouldn’t they be in on Carlos Correa? But these are the modern Yankees, who almost certainly aren’t going to push their payroll to $270-$280 million by brining back Judge and adding one of the premier shortstops. Left field is another spot that needs an upgrade even if Judge returns.