I told y’all this team was about that action.

The U.S. women’s 3x3 team just took home the gold medal in the first-ever 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Olympic history.

Advertisement

What’s become one of the most fun and exciting events at the Games has finally crowned a champion on the women’s side, and after a dominant run from WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jacquelyn Young, they can claim their spots as the best 3-on-3 players in the world.

The team won seven of its eight games in Tokyo, and finished the job with an 18-15 victory over Russia in the gold medal game.

It’s been fun to watch these women give the rest of the world buckets in a fast-paced organized brand of streetball. It really goes to show you how special these hoopers are. No matter the circumstances, they can come out and drop a few baskets on the heads of some of the best ballplayers in the world.

It also might show that while the world is catching up to the U.S. men in basketball, the women seem to still have a clear advantage against their world counterparts. You have to remember that there were legitimate questions about how these WNBA stars would adjust to a new 3x3 game that was faster and had different rules. Especially because they would be playing against women who had been practicing that style for years.

I’m excited to see who will represent the United States moving forward in these 3x3 games, and if they’ll jell as gracefully, and quickly, as these four women did.

Advertisement

The standard has now been set, and it’s time for us to make this 3x3 event our own.