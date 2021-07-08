The WWE is going to be at … Rolling Loud?!?

Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage at Rolling Loud in 2019.



Image : Getty Images

Did you grow up on Sweet Chin Music?



Apparently, Rolling Loud co-founder and co-CEO Tariq Cherif did, which is what he said via press release yesterday announcing that Friday Night Smackdown! will be going to the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami on July 23. It sparks (pardon the pun) one of the most unexpected partnerships we’ve seen this summer, and that includes Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones offering us a deal for scented candles. (Get ya bread, homie.)

“I grew up on Sweet Chin Music, mesmerized by the spectacle that Vince McMahon and co have built at WWE,” Cherif said. “The idea of weaving our two storylines into one world, one must-see event, is electrifying.”

Co-founder and co-CEO Matt Zingler added, “And I quote! If ya smell…what the WWE and Rolling Loud…is…cookin’! Give me a hell yeah!”

At least they know their audience.

So, yeah, this is a thing. A thing, in Rolling Loud, that is sold out for its three days run to July 25. And a thing, in SmackDown!, that will be at the famed music festival. With the WWE and celebrities, who knows what the possibilities are? They have a celebrity wing in their Hall of Fame, which includes Pete Rose, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Mike Tyson, and Snoop Dogg, among others. Post Malone, like Bad Bunny months ago, and Rob Gronkowski (and even Peter Rosenberg) before him, might become the 24/7 Champion for all we know.



The Rolling Loud Festival will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will also come a few days after the WWE’s first non-WrestleMania PPV with an audience, Money In The Bank, which will be the Sunday before from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The WWE has been scheduled to return to a tour schedule beginning this month.

For Rolling Loud, all three days spawn legitimately, in some cases, global acts. In other instances, very good ones. Interestingly enough, headlining Day 2 will be Travis Scott, whom the WWE once wanted to block from trademarking Cactus Jack due to the momentous Mick Foley gimmick.

As far as the Day 1 performers most likely to appear in a WWE ring or angle in some capacity? We might be here all day because there are literally 47 acts scheduled for the 23rd. Friday’s headliner is A$AP Rocky, and other notables include 21 Savage, Lil’ Baby, Playboy Carti, Trippie Redd, and Morray, among many others. Will anyone turnaround a performance quick enough to be a part of SmackDown!? Will we instead need someone from Day 2 or Day 3 for people to possibly partner or feud with? Does the thought of Kodak Black and Chief Keef in a backstage segment with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews not entertain you? Does Megan Thee Stallion come to Bianca Belair’s rescue if Bayley tries to blindside her? Is there anyone in the locker room who thinks they could out- rap Benny The Butcher? (If they do, release them immediately.)

The possibilities are endless. And, from an entertainment standpoint, this has to intrigue, especially when you add that SmackDown airs on FOX. So fuck it, why not?