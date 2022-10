10. Most consecutive losses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 26

This is probably a record you want to stay away from, but it’s still one hell of a feat. Or debacle, however you choose to view it. Until the mid-1990s, when Tony Dungy arrived in Tampa, the Buccaneers had been the laughingstocks of the league for years. From the orange creamsicle uniforms to the logo on their helmets to just being plain bad, the Bucs could never seem to get on the right track.

Between the 1976 and 1977 seasons, the expansion baby Bucs lost 26 games consecutively. Nope, that’s not a typo. The team was terrible, the franchise was inept, and they didn’t have the talent of other, more established teams. That organization went through one of the longest growing pains stages ever in sports. Nowadays, Tampa has two Super Bowl titles to its name.